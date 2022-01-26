Broken driver’s license card machine now ‘functioning day and night’

Repaired after more than two months

The only machine in SA able to print driver’s license cards‚ which has been broken since November 7 last year‚ has finally been repaired and is operational again.

The 20-year-old machine broke down in November‚ causing a backlog of license renewal applications.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced on Wednesday that the machine had been fixed and was operational.

“Good morning SA. Yesterday I visited the staff at the DLCA (Driver’s License Card Agency) and spent the afternoon with them. The licensing card machine has been fixed and is in operation. The staff are pulling day and night shifts to ensure your licenses are made and delivered‚” Mbalula tweeted on Wednesday morning.

He also posted the following video:

Good morning SA, yesterday I visited the Staff at the DLCA and spent the afternoon with them. The Licensing Card Machine has been fixed and is in operation. The Staff is pulling Day and Night shift to ensure your License are made and delivered. pic.twitter.com/zUaqyvJLlI — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 26, 2022



Those with expired licenses due to the pandemic lockdown and whose cards expired after March 26 2020 have been granted an extension by Mbalula and have until the end of March this year to get them renewed.

Civil society organisations have estimated that more than a million people are affected by the backlog.

