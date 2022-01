TRAGIC SCENE: Rescue divers discovered bodies of two six-year-old friends in a dam at the old Army Base on Thursday morning. The two were reported missing while playing at the premises on Wednesday afternoon Picture: ZINTLE BOBELO

A frantic search for two minors who went missing on Wednesday afternoon at the old Army Base in Komani resulted in tragedy after their bodies were discovered in a dam at the precinct on Thursday morning. Full story in The Rep tomorrow.