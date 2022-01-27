Public protector confirms receipt of complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has confirmed receiving a complaint that President Cyril Ramaphosa has allegedly breached the Executive Code of Ethics.

This is in relation to a leaked audio where Ramaphosa, purportedly speaking at a meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), allegedly suggested he was aware of improper use of public funds for ANC activities.

“The public protector wishes to remind all concerned that in terms of the Executive Members Ethics Act (EMEA), the public protector must investigate any alleged breach of the code on receipt of a complaint by the president, a member of the National Assembly or a permanent delegate of the National Council of Provinces if the complaint is against a cabinet member or a deputy minister,” said public protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe.

“The EMEA further provides that such an investigation must be completed within 30 days.”

Mkhwebane’s office announced that the complaint was lodged on Wednesday afternoon.