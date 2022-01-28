Help find missing woman

The police are seeking public assistance to find a 35-year-old woman who went missing after getting into a rust-brown taxi on Monday.

Sherit Ait-inn Douglas from Sabata Dalindyebo, who was wearing a long orange dress on the day of her disappearance, was on her way to Aloevale.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said: “A preliminary investigation into her appearance indicates that she went to fetch her child at Hexagon High School by taxi and she never came back.”

Gary Douglas who is Sherit Ait-inn’s husband said he had last seen her when he went to drop off their daughter at school before he went to work.

“She was supposed to pick up our daughter from school at around 2pm, but usually she gets there at around 1.20pm to wait for her. She contacted me to say the car would not start. She asked if she should take a taxi as she was worried about our daughter. She decided to call a friend in Aloevale to borrow her car to pick up the child.”

Gary said she had to take a taxi to fetch the car from Aloevale.

Gary added that before Sherit Ait-inn left the house to go to Aloevale she contacted him to say she was going to leave her phone behind as its battery was not functioning properly.

“She said if I wanted to call her I would have to wait until after 2pm.

“My sister usually comes between 9 and 10am and they spend the day together. She asked her to accompany her to the taxi because she was a bit nervous. She got into the taxi in front of our house. It was a rust-brown taxi, but she could not see who was inside as the windows were tinted.”

Gary said Sherit Ait-inn did not make it to her friend’s house to fetch the car.

Anyone with information about Sherit Ait-inn Douglas’s disappearance is advised to contact police captain Dokolwana on 045-807 0839/7577.