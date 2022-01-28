Two men shot dead in Newvale, suspect sought

Police have appealed to the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of an unidentified man after the brutal killing of two men in Newvale, Mlungisi in the early hours of this (Friday) morning.

According to spokesperson, Captain Lariane Jonker, the armed suspect entered a local tavern in the area and started firing warning shots into the air.

“Armed with a sharp instrument in the other hand, he started to stab a 38-year-old male and then shot him in the upper body. The suspect then also shot the 35-year-old tavern owner in the upper and lower body, and assaulted two customers in the tavern.”

Jonker indicated that the two men both succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead on the scene by emergency services personnel.

“The police appeal to the community to come forward with any information that can assist with the investigation of this double murder case. The investigating officer in the case is Captain Dokolwana and can be contacted on cellphone 083-975 7264,” Jonker said.