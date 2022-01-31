Gutted town hall building insured – EMLM

The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) says the town hall is covered by insurance.

The building was left in a state of ruin after a fire erupted in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A statement issued by EMLM spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa indicated that the local authority was left devastated after efforts to extinguish the fire were unsuccessful, leaving furniture and working equipment destroyed.

“This will have an impact on the services rendered by the municipality and new arrangements on office accommodation will be made. The executive mayor, speaker and all members of the council are determined to ensure that no stone is left unturned on the matter. The cause of the fire is not yet known and the incident was reported to the police. An investigation into what caused the fire will ensue,” he said.

The building housed the office of the executive mayor, office of the speaker, chief whip, the municipal manager, chief operating officer and the corporate services department (human resources and administration).

“EMLM commends the bravery and patriotism of the community policing forum, Ryder, Simon and other volunteers who made their machinery available to help fight the fire. We urge anyone with information that can assist the investigation to report to the police or the municipal offices.”

Today the municipality is scheduled to hold a closed special council meeting at 2pm which will only focus on the town hall matter, followed by a media briefing at 3pm