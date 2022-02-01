Sports fans around the country are waiting with bated breath to find out if the department of sport will increase the numbers of spectators allowed to attend matches at stadiums.

Only 2‚000 spectators can watch live sporting events at the moment but the cabinet on Monday approved adjusted alert level 1 Covid-19 regulations‚ sparking renewed hope among sport fans that the numbers will be increased at stadiums.

Last week sports minister Nathi Mthethwa said the possibility of increasing the numbers would be high on the agenda of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting‚ which took place on Monday.

“The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) and President’s Co-ordinating Council (PCC) have made some adjustments to the regulations‚ so now it is up to respective government departments to issue new directives related to their spaces‚” said a source close to the developments.

The NCCC and PCC received updates on the management of Covid-19 in SA where cabinet adjusted the country to alert level 1.

According to the new adjustments‚ those who test positive with no symptoms do not have to isolate. If you test positive with symptoms‚ the isolation period has been reduced from 10 to 7 days and contacts do not have to isolate unless they develop symptoms.

The cabinet reviewed the resumption of schooling to full-time learning where primary‚ secondary and special schools will return to daily attendance with no social distancing.

The health minister and basic education will in the coming days issue directives reflecting on this new approach and Mthethwa is also expected to do the same in relation to sports and entertainment.

TimesLIVE

Source: ARENA Holdings.