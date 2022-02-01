Business as usual in Komani after fears of escalated disruptions

Despite overnight fears of intensified protest action and disruptions by protesting residents angered by the burning down of the town hall, it was business as usual in the streets of Komani this morning.

Yesterday, angry residents blockaded certain roads and marched to the ANC offices in Ebden Street and the Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) offices calling for the current leaders of both the district municipality and the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) to step down.

Police had their hands full and had to use teargas to disperse a crowd near Tobi Kula indoor sports centre and arrested three residents. Two of the residents were later released.

Speaking outside the CHDM offices, the protesters reiterated their calls for a total shutdown of the town, vowing to get local businesses, schools, residents and the taxi industry on board.

This was after schools, particularly in Mlungisi, released pupils early and some workers were left stranded yesterday.

However, schoolchildren returned to class this morning and taxis and businesses operated without disruption, notwithstanding the presence of a group of residents near the indoor sports centre, amid a heavy police presence.