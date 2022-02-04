Protest action scenes after Komani Town Hall burned down

Residents who picketed outside the Queenstown Magistrate Court on Wednesday were happy after Zolani Mbokothwana was out on bail
Demonstrators were at the taxi rank near the mall on Monday morning demanding for Enoch Mgijima Municipality to be disbanded
Nelisa Pambo and Malerato Molokoane were released at Mlungisi police station after they were taken in unlawfully from their cars by police on Monday
Nelisa Pambo taken in by police with Malerato Molokoane
Police threw stun grenades to disperse the crowd during arrests near the Queenstown arts centre
An elderly pedestrain falls after a stun grenade exploded
Burning Tyres between in Indoor Sports Complex and the Queenstown Arts Centre
Tyres were set alight at the intercept between Komani Road and Victoria Road on Monday morning
Residents stop their cars to view the facade of the burnt Enoch Mgijima Local Municipal building during a motorcade on Sunday
Mlungisi residents called to gather around the motorcade on Sunday ahead of the Monday’s protest action
Residents express their dissatisfaction with EMLM poor service delivery
Residents meeting in Mlungisi stadium on Sunday

