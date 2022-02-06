Victim now prime suspect in Central mass stabbing

Injured foreign national rescued from surf at Humewood Beach disappears after release from hospital

In a bizarre twist, a man believed to be the victim of a violent assault after he was found floating in the surf at Humewood Beach, is now the prime suspect in an incident that left seven others injured on Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old foreign national has since vanished and the Gqeberha police have asked for the public’s assistance with any information that could lead to him being found.

Initial reports received from City Wide Security stated that one of its operatives came across a pool of blood at a parking area next to Happy Valley, at about 8.30pm on Wednesday.

The security officer followed the blood trail towards Humewood Beach where he found the man floating in the surf.

City Wide director Stephen Moore said the operative notified the control room, waded into the surf and applied first aid until ambulances arrived.

The man had a knife wound in the neck and was covered in blood.

However, according to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, when the man regained consciousness while receiving medical attention he tried to run away, heading towards the surf again.

Emergency personnel managed to subdue the man and took him to hospital for further treatment.

He was discharged from Livingstone Hospital later that night.

“Reports from paramedics on the scene alleged that the man was linked to an incident that landed several other people in hospital on the same night,” Naidu said.

She said further investigation by the police revealed that the man was involved in a fight with at least seven other foreign nationals in Havelock Street, Central, on Wednesday night shortly before he was found at Humewood Beach.

“It is alleged that the 32-year-old victim stabbed about seven other people before escaping with friends.

“The others who were stabbed are still in hospital,” she said.

However, police have been unable to find the man since he was discharged from the hospital.

Naidu said the police had opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the man found on the beach.

Further investigation into what exactly happened in Havelock Street on the Wednesday night are under way and more cases could be opened later.

Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation or help in finding the 32-year-old man, should contact Detective-Warrant Officer Patrick Williams on 082-457-4740 or 041-504-5019, or call their nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

HeraldLIVE