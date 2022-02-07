Upgrading of road infrastructure: Tarring of Cala to Ncora R61 junction and Cala to Indwe road systems

Ms W Tikana-Gxothiwe

MEC: Transport, Safety & Liaison

Private Bag X0057

BISHO

5605

UPGRADING OF ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE: TARRING OF THE CALA TO

NCORA/NOBOKWE (R61 JUNCTION) AND CALA TO NDWE ROAD SYSTEMS

Introduction to Chapter 4 of the National Development Plan (NDP) states, “To

achieve sustainable and inclusive growth by 2030, South Africa needs to invest in a

strong network of economic infrastructure designed to support the country’s medium-

and long-term objectives. Achieving this vision is possible if there is targeted

development of transport, energy, water resources, and information and

communication technology (ICT) networks.” The NDP continues, “South Africa has a

relatively good core network of national economic infrastructure.

The challenge is to maintain and grow it to address the demands of the economy effectively and efficiently.” The foregoing is the context within which the subject matter of this

correspondence has to be located, and the backdrop that has prompted the decision

to put pen to paper on the issue of upgrading road infrastructure critical in fostering

regional economic development while noting that the government has identified

infrastructure spending as a key pathway to economic development and job creation.

The NDP also states while the country has worked hard since 1994 to overcome its

transport problems, its economic geography presents many transport challenges,

and that it is incumbent on a capable state to oversee a transport system that serves

the interests of society including establishing a holistic view of national transport

realities as well as prioritise, plan and provide basic infrastructure where needed.

Crucially, in national, provincial and local government, those responsible for fulfilling

mandates in the transport sector must have the competence and the necessary

leadership to achieve these goals. I am of the strongest view that these necessary

ingredients, competence and requisite leadership are in place and available to see to

the modernisation of rural road infrastructure and provision of other critical services.

The upgrading of the two corridor roads, one linking Cala to Ncora/Nobokwe junction

(approximately 42 kms to the R61 junction), and the other linking Cala to Ndwe

(approximately 40 kms) would provide the sorely needed effective, reliable,

economical and smooth-flowing transit corridors for the region. The current state of

these two road corridors constitutes social, economic and spatial exclusion,

particularly to the communities who reside and those conducting business within the

region.

The two road corridors in their current state do not provide suitable means for

people and goods to move efficiently, safely and cost effectively. The current state

also impedes mobility, and restricts social, economic and spatial access, and thus

perpetuates the apartheid socio-economic exclusion. It is a fact that both residents

and business people within the Sakhisizwe Municipal area continue to make use of

far-flung services situated in East London in the form of medical facilities, airport,

factories, materials supply for their businesses, sea port etc, and they are compelled

to use the longer routes via either Ngcobo or Komani, in the process incurring major

travel costs (time and fuel). Yet the shortest route is through the Ncora/Nobokwe

route via the R61 past Tsomo and Ngqamakwe then joining the N2 at Ndabakazi,

with much less travel time and reduced fuel consumption. Traveling on the Ngcobo

route entails traveling through the treacherous Satan’s Nek Mountain Pass, the road

is tarred but due to poor maintenance the road has deteriorated and is full of

potholes.

Furthermore, other hazards include dense misty condition particularly

during the rainy season, and free-roaming livestock.

At present, the two road systems may appear to be low volume roads carrying low

traffic volumes due to their current state, however their redevelopment through

upgrading will significantly improve social and economic wellbeing for the region, and

communities. They will also play a significant role in the regional transportation

system, and especially impact rural economic development. Most importantly, the

refurbished and upgraded roads will also contribute to the town-to-town inter-linkage

critical for integrated regional economic development including tourism. For instance,

tarring the 42 kilometre stretch of road from Cala through Ncora/Nobokwe and link it

to the R61 road, will serve to connect and thus integrate Cala with Tsomo and

Cofimvaba economically.

The point is that the upgrading of these two road systems is long overdue, and it is

my well-considered view that their upgrading will help drive the renaissance of these

rural towns and their communities and usher them into the 21 st century through easy

access to transportation routes and thus liberating their latent energy. In the post-industrial age, within the context of a highly integrated and complex economy,

everything and everyone could theoretically be on the move provided benefits of

modernisation and technological change are spread evenly to include what some

may consider to be backwater areas, places such as Cala, Ndwe, Ncora etc.

Through an infrastructure strategy that places emphasis on the outcomes and on

impacts, the following considerations should be paramount:

 Will a road project reduce travel times?

 Will a project promote safety?

 Will a project promote economic development, create employment and

support inter-city/town/village commerce?

For me, this constitutes the infrastructure of opportunity for these rural places and is

sure to make a difference in the lives of the communities within these areas. It has

the potential to improve citizens’ mobility and foster enormous economic benefits of

the region. This is not simply an ethical imperative; it is also an existential imperative,

at least so far as our democracy is concerned.

Towns like Cala and its counterparts in the rural hinterland are poorly connected in

terms of their infrastructure, their business/economic and national relationships. This

paucity of physical connectivity holds them back, much like people when they are

contact – and network – poor. The well-being of the national economy hinges on

people’s quality of life and on their ability to fulfil their potential at the local level, thus

there can be no national progress without local progress. In this as in so many other

ways, the macro is dependent on the micro. When people see concrete, personally

measurable instances and examples of positive change within their own immediate

physical communities, they become more discerning and hopeful, and that their

respective localities are no more forgotten places.

Having provided you with the background context, it is hoped that you will find time

to mull as well as digest this request to consider the upgrading of these two road

systems which in my view will serve as a necessary catalyst to regional economic

development, particularly of the Sakhisizwe Municipal area and its surrounds. This

may even see the resuscitation of the dormant Ncora Irrigation Project which while

growing up provided livelihood to many households in the surrounding communities.

Bringing this project back into operation may provide a blueprint for the

establishment of agribusiness in the province.

One also holds hope and optimism to see the resuscitation of the railways such as

the Cala Road Railway Station and others throughout the Province in a drive to

stimulate the regional economy. With visionary ideas, it remains possible to bring

back into life some if not all of the abandoned assets with the necessary spark which

could be provided by the refurbishment and upgrading of the road infrastructure. It is

a strategic approach that requires a wholesale rethinking, reconciling current needs

with future risks – and could serve as a long-term planning template for the rest of

the country, noting that the government has identified infrastructure spending as a

key pathway to economic growth and employment creation.

I wish to thank you for having taken the time to read this correspondence, and it is with a

deep sense of confidence that it shall receive your favorable consideration. One is

always prompted by the belief that everyone can play a role in making a difference,

even at the individual level. We all have agency and the power to do something to

make a difference in the lives of other people and within our respective places. The

maxim ‘No More Forgotten People, No More Forgotten Places’ is instructive as it

should be the operational mantra! Everyone wins, we can change our reality –

unless Bismark’s advice that “Politics is the art of the possible” no longer holds.

With Best New Year’s regards.

Yours sincerely

As signed by myself

MILILE KRABA

DATE: 20 JANUARY 2022