Queenstown SPCA Valentine’s Day Fun Run promises a lot of fun

The SPCA is working hard to raise funds, through various events, towards the running of the facility and taking care of the animals.

The Valentine’s Day Fun Run this coming Friday is one of those events.

There is also a second-hand book sale on the last Saturday morning of each month in the open area in front of Pick n Pay in Brewery Lane. “You have to be able to pay cash.

All books are happily received – any language too. They also have a good section with true stories, as well as a Christian books section, if and when they are available,” said a local supporter.

The SPCA relies heavily on donations from the public and businesses.