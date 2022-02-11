BREAKING | Eastern Cape man guilty of burning girlfriend and four others to death

Masixole Ndzube was on Friday morning found guilty of torching five people, including his girlfriend, to death.

Ndzube, 32, was further found guilty of arson and assault of his girlfriend, Kulakazi Mpitimpiti of Joe Slove location in Seymour nearly two years ago.

He was convicted by Judge Bulelwa Pakati in the Bhisho high court on Friday.

Pakati also found Ndzube not guilty of kidnapping Mpitimpiti in March of 2020.

Among the victims included Mpitimpiti’s mother, Nobesuthu, her sister Bathandwa and her son, Yololwam, and a local pastor.

Ndzube bought a container with 5 litres of unleaded petrol in Fort Beaufort.

He will be back in court next week for sentencing.

