Old Creamery building up in flames

Another major Komani building has been gutted by a fire, this time the Old Creamery behind the provincial traffic department.

Local businessman Sean Russell, who was at the scene, said the blaze broke out at around 4am.

Russell said community members rallied around to assist extinguish the fire as there were no municipal fire engines available at the time. He said a Chris Hani District Municipality vehicle only arrived at about 7am.

This is the fifth major fire to have occurred in Komani in less than a year following the Komani Town Hall municipal building a couple of weeks ago. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

At the time of publishing Enoch Mgijima Local Municipal spokesperson, Lonwabo Kowa was yet to comment.

This is a developing story.