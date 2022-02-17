Tragedy as Komani boy shoots his father’s attacker to death

Police have opened an inquest docket and are investigating a murder case after two men died in a stabbing and shooting incident near the Hewu taxi rank in Komani on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, captain Namhla Mdleleni, a minor was allegedly robbed of his cellphone and clothing by three suspects on his way home from school.

“The minor quickly reported the incident to his father. The father searched for the suspects and they were identified. One suspect allegedly stabbed the father to death [after a confrontation] and the son allegedly drew a firearm from his father and shot the suspect who also died at the scene.”

Mdleleni said the matter was under investigation and no arrests had been made.