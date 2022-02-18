State of Dumpy Adams field in spotlight ahead of ABC Motsepe derby

The Dumpy Adams Sports Complex in Komani got a makeover earlier today, ahead of the highly anticipated derby between Amavarara and Seven Stars set for the field at 3pm tomorrow.

Local businesses and community members joined forces in prepping up the field for the big ABC Motsepe Eastern Cape league clash.

Businesses offered grass-cutting services while members of the Amavarara squad lent a hand in the clean-up ahead of their training session.

Chris Hani District Municipality councillor Adele Hendricks and community leader Ricardo McDonald, who led the initiative to clean the field said: “Our first approach was to get team leaders on board because there are a lot of clubs occupying Dumpy Adams on a daily basis – from different sporting codes. We got a positive response, especially from Amavarara.”

With help from the local community and businesses, the duo hopes to take Dumpy Adams back to its glory days.

