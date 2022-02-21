Man hit by car dies shortly after allegedly murdering mother

Moments after allegedly murdering his elderly mother, a man died after being knocked over by a car in KwaNobuhle in the early hours of Monday..

Siya Tshem, 26, allegedly assaulted his 72-year-old mother, Nozipho, with a hammer and left her for dead about two hours before he himself was found dead in the street where he had been hit by a car.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the mother and son had travelled from Cape Town for the funeral of Nozipho’s daughter earlier in February.

They were staying at the daughter’s Mondile Street home while in town, and early on Monday an argument between the two allegedly turned violent.

“According to police information, it is alleged that at about 2am Nozipho Tshem was sleeping in the living room of her deceased daughter’s house when her son entered the room.

“It is further alleged there was a commotion between the two of them.

“Nozipho was allegedly assaulted with a hammer and suffered multiple wounds to her head.

“She succumbed to her injuries on the scene while her son fled the house.”

A family member reported the incident.

The motive for the attack was still unknown and a case of murder was under investigation, Naidu said.

While police were at the murder scene, the driver of a Volkswagen Polo arrived at the police station at about 4.30am to report that he had hit a pedestrian with his car in Matanzima Street.

“On arrival at the scene, officers found a man lying in the road.

“He was later identified as Siya Tshem, the suspect in the murder of Nozipho Tshem,” Naidu said.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation with regard to Siya’s death.

HeraldLIVE