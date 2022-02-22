Chief Ngangomhlaba Matanzima has died

The Eastern Cape is mourning the passing of chief Ngangomhlaba Matanzima who hails from the Abathembu tribe in Emalahleni.

It is still unclear what may have caused his death.

Chief Matanzima was a founding member of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders.

In a press statement issued by the ANC provincial office he is said to have served the institution for 21 years with aplomb.

“He has played a big role in the recognition of traditional leadership in the country and to harmonise relationship within and with other spheres of leadership in the country. ”A wise gifted and multi-talented leader who appealed to everyone. His death despite his old age is indeed a loss for we were still expecting a lot from his wisdom.” The late chief also championed ethical and moral values and had led Moral Regeneration Movement in the Eastern Cape. “The House is poorer without him and we are grieving with his family. On behalf of the House of Traditional Leaders I wish to salute this towering giant, I wish to pay tribute to a selfless and exemplary leader whose well never dried like a fountain providing water all the time.”

This is a developing story.