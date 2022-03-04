Businesses, residents take electricity grievances to technical services

Frustrated business owners on the N6 outside Komani, who say they have been using their own trucks, fuel, money, personnel and time to respond to never-ending power outages, descended on the technical services offices of the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality earlier today to demand answers.

They were accompanied by their employees, local pensioners, farmers and residents.

Following a meeting with a technical services official and technicians, they moved to demand an engagement with senior municipal officials, including manager, Nokuthula Zondani.

The group lamented, among other things, a lack of maintenance of the Madeira substation, saying it has no electric fence and that its doors have been left open and people go in and out as they please while some steal cables.

Calling the municipality’s call centre to report faults also did not help, they said.

“If we have to be shot or killed to get electricity back, we don’t care. All we want to know is when will we get electricity back?” one of the employees asked.

He said he was afraid of losing his job. “If there is no electricity, there is no work for us.”

