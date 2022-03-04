Motshekga, Korean govt hand over ablution facility to Tambo Village school

Nkosemntu Motman Combined Primary School in Tambo Village was one of six schools to receive an ablution facility after minister of basic education Angie Motshekga requested support from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

Earlier today, Motshekga and the Ambassador of The Republic of Korea, HE Chull-joo Park were joined by MEC of education in the province, Fundile Gade, including district and local municipality officials to officially handover the new sanitation facility at the school.

Speaking at the event, Motshekga said: “Sanitation is one of our major challenges and it is about our children’s dignity, self-respect and self-worth. This facility will go a long way especially for the young ones, to grow up in a very dignified environment. I am impressed, humbled and grateful for the people of Korea for coming to our rescue.”

