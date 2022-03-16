Relatives of retired Komani pastor want him to ‘rot in jail’

Family members of retired pastor Mongameli Mgijima, 68, who is charged with trying to kill his wife, have joined calls for him to be refused bail.

“Uncle must die in jail. We are his family and we trusted him as an elderly. But what he has done is shameful,” Nomathamsanqa Xhoseni and Nonkululeko Mgijima exclaimed outside the Queenstown magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Mgijima, 68, faces attempted murder charges after he and three accomplices allegedly hanged his 57-year-old wife, a teacher, with a rope in the couple’s New Rest home on Sunday, March 6.

She survived the incident and Mgijima was arrested three days later, allegedly trying to skip town.

He made his first court appearance on Friday last week and the case was postponed to Tuesday (yesterday) for a formal bail application.

The bail application continues today.

Many gender activists have condemned the shocking incident.

