‘R15m’ Lesseyton sports field left to deteriorate

While multiple investigations are under way into alleged irregularities in the tender process of the questionable R15m Lesseyton sports field, the facility has been left in a sorry state, with no maintenance seemingly taking place as evidenced by overgrown grass, dried out patches and no markings.

This is the condition public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found the facility in when she conducted an in-loco inspection earlier this week.

“There is no water, the stadium is not even taken care of and it means that it will dilapidate after large sums of money were spent, but then we are progressing well and we hope that by the end of September investigations would be complete,” said Mkhwebane.

Read full story in The Rep tomorrow.