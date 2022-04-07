Man killed in Top Town car accident

A man believed to be in his mid-50s was killed when he reportedly drove his SUV into a tree in Kingsway, Top Town yesterday morning.

There is no official statement from the police yet on the cause of the fatal crash, but an eyewitness told The Rep the vehicle was travelling towards Longhill when the driver lost control, climbing over the traffic island and on to the other sidewalk.

The deceased man’s brother, who was a passenger in the vehicle, escaped without serious injuries.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the crash.

Meanwhile, a shocked onlooker said it was the first fatal accident she had ever witnessed on the stretch of road.