At least 45 people have lost their lives during devastating rains that have battered KwaZulu-Natal‚ leaving destruction in their wake since Sunday.

In a statement on Tuesday‚ co-operative governance and traditional affair MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the latest reports indicate more than 45 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains.

This number looks set to rise as more incidents are reported.

“Disaster management teams are continuing to work around the clock to assist residents who have been trapped as a result of the inclement weather conditions which led to localised flooding of human settlements and roads across the province.”

Hlomuka said the provincial disaster management centre is working with the army and other stakeholders to provide aerial evacuation for teachers and pupils trapped at Tholulwazi Secondary School in Molweni‚ outside Durban.

The department said the latest update from the SA Weather Service indicates that Durban and Virginia Beach received 300mm of rain in the past 24 hours and more heavy rain was predicted for the coastal parts of the province‚ including iLembe‚ eThekwini and Ugu.

Hlomuka and KZN premier Sihle Zikalala visited two families in Georgedale‚ outside Pietermaritzburg‚ who had each lost five members when heavy rains caused a mudslide.

