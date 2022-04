It was a big win for the Old Boys who are the class of 2010 to 2012 matrics mixed team after a fun game against the Old Barbarians, who are the former Queenians who matriculated before 2010, at The Recreational Grounds today.

The traditional game is played on reunion Friday as Queen’s College celebrates 164 years this weekend. The game precedes the eagerly anticipated clash of the titans when Queen’s College will take on old rivals Dale College tomorrow at 2pm, at The Recreational Grounds.