EMLM reacts to Unifound residents’ protest action

Following this morning’s protest by Unifound and nearby residents over electricity outages, the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) says it was ‘unfortunate’ that the residents took to the streets while the matter was receiving attention.

EMLM spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa confirmed that there was a power outage affecting Unifound, Khayelitsha and Kwazakhele. “When electricity was restored, some streets in Unifound did not get reconnected. A team has been dispatched to investigate and repair the fault,” he said.

Angry residents embarked on protest action this morning, blocking roads with burning tyres and rocks. “It is unfortunate that the affected residents took to the streets while the team was investigating.”

Kowa also confirmed that ward councillor Asanda Keva was at the scene of the protest yesterday night. However, he said Keva addressed the community and assured them that the matter was being addressed.

The residents said they have been without electricity since Sunday, April 17.

Many parts of Komani have in recent weeks struggled with ongoing power problems.