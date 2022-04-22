Komani electricity crisis boils over as residents block roads in protest

Angry residents of Unifound and nearby S and T sections are protesting over electricity problems they say have affected them for the past five days.

The residents, who have been without electricity since Sunday, April 17, started their protest action last night, barricading the Dahlia Street and Pelem Road junction with burning tyres and rocks.

The protest is continuing this morning and vehicles have had to use alternative routes.

Komani residents have struggled with ongoing power problems in the past few weeks and some residents have resorted to demonstrations.

Khayelitsha has also been hit by power outages in recent days and residents embarked on their own protest action, blockading Pambo Street, a couple of days ago.

One protestor from the Unifound group told The Rep this morning: “Since Sunday, [electricity] has been on and off.”

He explained that this week, he had lodged a complaint at Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) technical services offices and the official was ‘shocked’ to learn of power problems in Unifound. He said technicians sent to the area went to Khayelitsha instead.

“Our food is damaged and children cannot go to school. We do not have money for paraffin because we are unemployed,” said a young woman.

The residents threatened to oust their councillor, Asanda Keva, whom they said visited the protest but offered no help.

This is a developing story.