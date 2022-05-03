Hillary Gardee found dead, says ‘heartbroken’ EFF

Postgraduate student Hillary Gardee, 28, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general and attorney Godrich Gardee who disappeared four days ago, has been found dead.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo, speaking on behalf of the Gardee family, told TimesLIVE her body was found on Tuesday morning about 60km from where she disappeared in Mbombela on Friday.

“Information is still coming in so we don’t know for sure what happened, but it looks at this stage as though she was abducted and murdered,” Tambo said.

“The family is obviously devastated and they are asking for patience at this time. We would like to convey to everyone our thanks and gratitude for their help, support and love people have been showing,” Tambo said.

“This heart-breaking news has left the Gardee family distraught, and the collective leadership of the EFF at a loss for words,” the party said.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

By Gill Gifford