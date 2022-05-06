Komani CBD in the dark as Western substation gutted by fire

The Western substation which supplies electricity to the Komani CBD, Madeira Park, Kings Park, Amberdale, New Rest, a part of Bhede, the Army Base and Factory Road caught fire this morning, leaving the town area in the dark.

The cause of the fire, which started at about 7am, is not clear at this stage. BTW Majuba fire volunteers in partnership with Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) extinguished the fire.

The municipality confirmed the fire on its social media page.

“The town has no electricity at this stage. The western substation feeds a number of areas which include a portion of CBD, Madeira Park, Kings Park, Amberdale, New Rest, part of Bhede, Army Base and Factory road.”

The substation was constructed in 2019.

Meanwhile, the EMLM crisis committee is expected to meet to find a plausible solution.

The municipality would keep residents informed.