Two people reported missing in Komani and Dordrecht

“My mother said she was on her way to East London but because she often speaks out of confusion, I ignored her. My mother usually leaves the house, but she always comes back. But on Saturday she did not sleep at home.”

On the day her mother went missing Portia Solundwana said she was wearing a green floral dress, a lime-green jersey and red sandals and was carrying a maroon bag. She also said she did not have any teeth.

The family has opened a missing person’s case at Mlungisi police station.

For any information concerning Nocwaka Patricia Solundwana, please contact, Portia on 071-984-3044.

Meanwhile, Dordrecht police appeal to members of the community to help trace 26-year-old Unathi Sidumo who reportedly left his home in Tyoksville Location on Friday, April 22, 2022.

He was wearing a navy blue track top, bleached jean pants and yellow tekkies.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact station commander, captain Baliso Feni on 082-302-5400 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.