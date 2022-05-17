EMLM to conclude IDP draft budget roadshow this week

Ezibeleni residents gave their final input at their second Integrated Development Plan (IDP) budget draft plan meeting earlier today, on what service delivery issues they wanted prioritised by the Enoch Mgijima Municipality in the five-year term from 2022 to 2027.

Enoch Mgijima technical services portfolio head Mihlangabezi Mangcotywa with human settlement’s portfolio head Ongama Adonis and Ezibeleni ward councillors received input from residents of wards 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 while they gave a presentation about current projects and those which were set to take place in the next financial year.

Ward 11-17 residents from Mlungisi and the van areas will have their chance at Thobi Kula Indoor Sports Complex tomorrow (Wednesday) from 10am. Meanwhile, the meeting for wards 9 and 10 in Komani and surrounding areas will follow on the same day at 4pm, in the same venue.