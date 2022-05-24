As millions prepare to collect their social grants‚ the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has apologised to affected grant beneficiaries who can’t withdraw their money at regular pay points.

Earlier this month‚ Sassa announced that beneficiaries will no longer receive their payments at SA Post Office (Sapo) branches due to “cash challenges” that are preventing people from collecting their social grants at cash pay points‚ including the post office.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi acknowledged that the change may cause difficulties but advised affected clients to use other ways to access their funds.

“R350 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries are advised to take their ID document and cellphone number registered when they first applied‚ because the OTP will be sent to that number to able to withdraw their grant‚” he said.

Letsatsi said beneficiaries will still be able to use their gold Sassa cards at supermarket tills to withdraw their funds.

Where can I collect my grant?

You can collect your grant from Pick n Pay‚ Boxer‚ Shoprite‚ Checkers or USave stores.

Sassa advises those who receive the R350 grant to choose this payment option when applying.

Those who chose to receive their funds at Sapo branches are requested to visit www.srd.sassa.gov.za and select an option to collect the grant from one of the supermarkets.

“Clients who still have uncollected Covid-19 SRD grant of R350 credit at Sapo/Postbank can collect at any of the retail outlets‚” said Sassa.

How will I receive my payment?

Speaking to TimesLIVE‚ Letsatsi said applicants who do not choose a payment method or those who provide banking details that fail verification will be provided with an account within the Postbank environment.

“It is very important for the beneficiary to have the mobile phone used to register the application with him/her as well as his/her identity document when going to collect the grant. Once the ID number is entered into the system at the cashier’s till‚ the one-time pin (OTP) will be sent to the registered phone number. Once this is accepted‚ the cash will be paid‚” he said.

How I can change my payment option?

Letsatsi appealed to all beneficiaries to change their payment method to their personal bank account‚ saying this is the fastest and safest method to receive the grant.

Anyone who has challenges with changing the method of payment or updating the cellphone number can contact the Sassa help desk on 0800 60 10 11 or send an email to grantsenquiries@sassa.gov.za

Applicants must manage the grant entirely electronically and not go to Sassa offices for assistance.

