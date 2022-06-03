Devastated Komani family confirms missing relative’s body found

The search for Michael Matoto Betya from Newtown in Mlungisi, who went missing on Saturday, has ended in tragedy after his body was found in one of the areas in Komani this week.

Niece Ayanda Betya, who had appealed to the public to help find her uncle, as reported in The Rep today, said the deceased was found at the mortuary on Thursday after he was discovered by police officers on Monday near Kings Park.

“This is taking a huge toll on my mother because she has lost her brother. It was only the two of them at home,” she said.

“We want to thank the community of Komani for helping in the search,” Betya added.

Details of his death were uncertain.

Police spokesperson captain Namhla Mdleleni confirmed that Betya’s body was found and thanked community members for their assistance.