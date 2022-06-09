Protesting residents deny threatening EMLM technical services workers

Angry residents from S, R and T sections and Unifound protested inside the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality’s (EMLM) technical services department this morning but denied chasing employees away.

“We are not here for the workers, the workers must not fear, they can go to work. We are here for their leadership and stakeholders,” the residents told The Rep as employees who were reporting for duty only stood outside their workplace.

They accused the municipality of failing to replace a damaged transformer and restore power in their areas. They allege the situation has been going on for more than two months.

“All we want is for the contractor to start working on installing a new transformer.”

The residents said a contractor that started working on the site this week was forced to pull out, allegedly because it had not been approved by the municipality.

EMLM spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said a team had been sent to assess the damage and the services of a contractor and a crane truck had been sourced and repairs would start today.

