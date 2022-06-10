EMLM calls on residents to register for indigent programme

The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) is affording residents who cannot afford to pay for basic services an opportunity to make use of its indigent registration drive currently underway in various wards.

Spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said an indigent household was one which earns a combined monthly income equivalent to or below two pension payouts.

Community members were encouraged to register to be included in the programme.

Successful candidates will receive rebates on electricity, alternative energy sources, and municipal rates and refuse removal, Kowa indicated.

He said municipal teams were on the ground allowing deserving households to register as indigents.

Portfolio head for budget and treasury, Unathi Galada, said: “As the municipality we are aware of the challenges faced by some households that are unable to pay for municipal services. Some of them are genuinely unable to pay due to unemployment or low income. We need people to come in their numbers and apply and this will lessen the number of debtors as indigents will be eligible to have their municipal debt written off.”

An indigent registration itinerary was published in today’s edition of The Rep.

“A schedule of the indigent registration drive has been announced by ward councillors in their areas. Those who miss this opportunity will still be allowed to register individually at municipal offices after the registration drive has been completed,” said Kowa.