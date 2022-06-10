MK Academy to face Xalanga Blues at district playoffs

After winning in both streams in the SAB regional league, MK Academy FC of Dongwe and Xalanga Blues FC of Cala will go head-to-head in the district playoffs in Komani on Sunday.

The South African Football Association Chris Hani regional executive officer, Madoda Oyiya, announced that the much-awaited game will take place at the Dumpy Adams Sports Complex at 1pm. The winning team will be declared champions of the district and will advance to the provincial playoffs.

Team managers were, this week, requested to consult if there were any uncertainties.

“All players to adhere to Article 11 of the Safa Competition Uniform Rules,” said Oyiya.