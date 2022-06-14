From Buffalo Flats to Red Cross Hospital paediatric surgeon, Dr Yentl Gamiet achieves her dream

Yentl Gamiet grew up in Buffalo Flats with one dream — to become a medical doctor.

Today, Dr Gamiet has taken that dream even further than she first imagined.

The 38-year-old East Londoner is a specialist paediatric surgeon at the revered Red Cross children’s hospital in Cape Town.

“I was the only person to qualify in my fellowship year,” Dr Gamiet said.

After matriculating at Hudson Park High School, she studied medicine at the University of Stellenbosch, from 2002 to 2007.

The bachelor of medicine and surgery, or MBCHB graduate, completed her internship at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria, and finished her community service in 2010.

She then worked as a medical officer at Frere Hospital in East London, from 2011 to 2014.