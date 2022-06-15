Ezibeleni residents’ actions to save lives, says top district cop

In a combined effort to curb contact crimes in the Ezibeleni area, the police, the CPF and members of the public recovered 136 dangerous weapons and a TV set last weekend.

“The focus of the operation was to decrease contact-related crime,” said police spokesperson, captain Namhla Mdleleni.

She said all the weapons were handed over to the local station for safe keeping.

Acting district police commissioner, brigadier Zuziwe Magqashela commended the efforts of the community members, saying they would save many lives.