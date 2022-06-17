EMLM confirms robbers held staff at gunpoint, fled with cash

The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) has opened a case of armed robbery after robbers pounced on the budget and treasury and traffic department offices in Komani this morning.

In a statement released a short while ago, EMLM spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said the incident took place at about 10am when two municipal staff members and four members of a contractor working at the municipal offices, were held at gunpoint by four armed men.

Kowa said no shots were fired and no one sustained any injuries. “Robbers made off with an unverified amount of money, currently estimated to be around R70 000. Police were called into the scene,” he said.

He said employees were receiving professional assistance in the aftermath of the incident while the contractor was also taking care of its employees. “The matter is now in the hands of the police.”

The Rep reported earlier that EMLM workers at the building were still in shock following an armed robbery this morning. Police had not released a statement but EMLM employees, who cannot be named to protect their identities, confirmed the incident to The Rep.

“They (robbers) came in when there was no electricity, when the camera was not operating,” one employee said.

This is a developing story.