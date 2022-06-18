No arrests yet in EMLM robbery but Komani cops following leads

Police are investigating the robbery at the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality’s (EMLM) budget and treasury department offices, they confirmed in a statement issued by the provincial police commissioner’s office a short while ago.

“It is alleged that four unknown men entered pretending to come for renovations. While they were being attended to, they drew firearms pointing to the employees and demanding money. They managed to take an undisclosed amount of money and ran away,” the statement read.

Police say they have not made an arrest yet but are following leads.

They request anyone with information that can assist to please contact Lt Colonel Ntombekhaya Mahlanza on 082-319-7944 or 08600 10111.

The Rep reported yesterday that four armed men robbed the budget and treasury offices at the corner of Owen and Commissioner streets of an amount of cash estimated to be R70 000.

The municipality later confirmed the robbery and stated that a case of armed robbery had been opened.

The incident took place at about 10am when two municipal staff members and four members of a contractor working at the municipal offices, were held at gunpoint by four armed men, EMLM spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said in a statement yesterday.

Kowa said no shots were fired and no one sustained any injuries. “Robbers made off with an unverified amount of money, currently estimated to be around R70 000. Police were called into the scene,” he said.

He said employees were receiving professional assistance in the aftermath of the incident while the contractor was also taking care of its employees. “The matter is now in the hands of the police.”

The Rep earlier reported that EMLM workers at the building were in shock following the robbery and some had said the robbers had entered when there was no electricity, when the camera was not operating.

This is a developing story.