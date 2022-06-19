Church members survive two-taxi crash in Dahlia Street

Two taxis, one of them transporting church members from a funeral in Mlungisi, collided in Dahlia Street earlier today.

The five church women from Ezibeleni were lucky to escape with minor knocks. “We were going down [Dahlia] street when the other taxi came from the [Sussex Street] corner and did not give our driver a chance. It came [speeding] straight at us and hit our taxi. I screamed once and did not know what happened thereafter,” said one of the women.

Police have not confirmed the cause of the collision but onlookers told The Rep the silver grey Toyota Avanza came down Sussex Street at high speed and the driver lost control of the vehicle before crashing into the other Toyota Avanza.

Onlookers also alleged that the driver of the silver Avanza fled the scene.

