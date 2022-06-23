Help pupil get to national choral finals in Johannesburg

By
Luvuyo Mjekula
-
YOUNG TALENT: Nkwanca Public High School pupil Asiphe Beyi, 17, has the golden opportunity of representing the Eastern Cape at the ABC Motsepe South African Schools Choral Eisteddfod (SASCE) national championships next week and is pleading for donations from the public to help her make it to Johannesburg    Picture: SUPPLIED

A talented Komani chorister who excelled at a provincial schools choir competition and is set to represent the Eastern Cape at the national championships next week, desperately needs help.

Asiphe Beyi, a grade 11 pupil at Nkwanca Public High School, won the mezzo-soprano category at the ABC Motsepe South African Schools Choral Eisteddfod (SASCE) provincial contest in Gqeberha recently.

The 17-year-old now needs financial support to travel to Randburg, Johannesburg, to fly the flag of her school and her province high.

Her mother can be contacted on 078 646 4318.

Full story in The Rep on Friday.

