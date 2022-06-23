Help pupil get to national choral finals in Johannesburg

A talented Komani chorister who excelled at a provincial schools choir competition and is set to represent the Eastern Cape at the national championships next week, desperately needs help.

Asiphe Beyi, a grade 11 pupil at Nkwanca Public High School, won the mezzo-soprano category at the ABC Motsepe South African Schools Choral Eisteddfod (SASCE) provincial contest in Gqeberha recently.

The 17-year-old now needs financial support to travel to Randburg, Johannesburg, to fly the flag of her school and her province high.

Her mother can be contacted on 078 646 4318.

Full story in The Rep on Friday.