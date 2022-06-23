SA govt ditches Covid-19 regulations, including wearing of face masks

South Africans no longer have to wear face masks.

Earlier today, health minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, announced the lifting of the mandatory use of masks and the removal of restrictions on gatherings.

The news comes as the country experiences low Covid-19 infections and related deaths.

“As of yesterday, we got a go-ahead to repeal the remaining regulations,” Phaahla said.

Earlier, minister in the presidency, Mondli Gungubele said: “The cabinet welcomed the significant drop in Covid-19 infections over the past few weeks and encouraged all eligible people to continue to vaccinate. Cabinet also considered issues regarding the management of Covid-19, particularly with progress made towards a full return to normal social and economic activities.”

DA shadow minister of health, Michele Clarke, said the party welcomed the scrapping of all remaining Covid-19 regulations, including mask wearing, entry requirements and limits on social gatherings that were gazetted last night.