Komani locals celebrate Pride Month

As Pride Month draws to a close, Komani locals gathered for an LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade organised by the Democratic Alliance earlier today.

Member of the provincial legislature and DA provincial Women’s Network chairperson Nomvano Zibonda said the party wanted to raise awareness in the community of Komani about the existence and the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The group paraded from the Wesley Methodist Church down Cathcart Road as part of the day’s celebrations.

“We felt that areas like Komani, where it is almost rural, rights of the LGBTQIA+ are not often talked about and it is not a subject that is out there. So we thought we should use this month of June to show people of Komani that these are people that are amongst us. Some may not be known, some are known and it is very important that we protect their rights and give them an opportunity to be themselves without being judged, without being killed, raped or discriminated against,” she said.

Full story in The Rep next week.