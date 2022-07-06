Enyobeni tragedy could have been prevented

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the tragedy that occurred at Enyobeni tavern where 21 children lost their in June 26 could have been avoided.

Mabuyane was speaking at the mass funeral where 19 of the deceased youngsters is held at the Scenery Park sport ground on Wednesday. Two of the affected families are having separate funerals.

Mabuyane said this was not the time to blame each other but to band together to ensure the tragedy did not happen again.

“When death is upon us it creates many problems. The tragedy that occurred here where we lost 21 young lives shocked not only the Scenery Park community but the whole world. Our international partners have all sent messages of condolences and support. They understand we are hurt as a nation especially the parents and families of these children.

“They were the hope of their families and the future of this country. There’s a lot that was expected of these departed young people, they hoped they would give their families better lives. The president is here to encourage and give us strength because we’re all in pain.”

He said provincial government they would do what needed to be done to strengthen the laws to ensure the tragedy did not happen again.

“As the funeral proceedings are under way, some young and adult mourners are being taken outside the venue as they are overcome by emotions as the obituaries of the deceased are being read.”

DispatchLIVE

By Andisa Bonani and Avuyile Mkhabe