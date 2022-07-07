EMLM rabies vaccination drive schedule

The department of rural development and agrarian reform will be conducting a rabies vaccination drive in different areas of Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality. The department has issued a schedule and has asked locals to take note of the following dates and areas to be visited:

From July 11 to July 15 animal health technicians will visit all areas of Mlungisi

From July 18 to July 19 animal health technicians will be in Molteno

July 20 animal health technicians will be in Sterkstroom

July 21 and July 22 animal technician will be in Thornhill

July 25 and July 26 animal technicians will be in Ekuphumleni, Whittlesea

July 28 and July 29 animal technicians will be in Machibini, Ilinge

Community members have been requested to take note of the loudhailers in their respective areas and ensure that their animals are vaccinated.

For more details contact:

Siyabonga Mehlomakhulu on 083-567 0200 for Mlungisi; Siyanda Jikijela on 066-012 4082 for Molteno and Sterkstroom; Luyolo Mguda on 083-459 1845 for Machibini; Xoliswa Hote on 083-459 3002 for Ekuphumleni.