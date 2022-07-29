Chris Hani district records zero deaths as initiation season nears end

As the end of the winter initiation season approaches, no deaths have been recorded in the Chris Hani district so far.

This was revealed in a Chris Hani District Municipality virtual ordinary council meeting this week. However, three hospital admissions were registered in the Emalahleni Local Municipality, two in Enoch Mgijima and one in Inxuba Yethemba.

Council speaker Jongumzi Cengani said all six initiates have been discharged and are in good health.

“The report states that the zero deaths recorded was as a result of workshops that were conducted where traditional nurses and surgeons were also trained and awareness campaigns across the district were conducted.”

The initiation season began on June 11 and ends on August 2.