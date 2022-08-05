Bursaries for six students on offer

Six students who are registered in the N6 level at any TVET college in the province stand a chance of becoming bursary recipients in an initiative by Abaveleli Funeral Directors in honour of Nelson Mandela.

The bursary is set to cover the student’s full academic fees, starting from the second semester of the 2022 academic year. The 100% female black-owned funeral parlour is urging all students from across the province to apply for this major opportunity.

“This is our second initiative as Abaveleli in funding higher education programmes. We started the previous year with a learnership programme for one student and continuous skills development training for six other young people. To celebrate Mandela Month we decided to make it an annual programme and give out bursaries,” said CEO Nwabisa Saul.

The company was all too familiar with community-based activities and believed in actively giving back, Saul added.

The business had recently provided free burial services to the gender-based violence and femicide victims of Ezinqolweni and had offered assistance in the form of food parcels in poverty stricken areas.

“We are currently looking at having programmes that will have a larger impact on our communities. We want long lasting solutions and providing bursaries was a start.”

Saul further called on all other businesses to plough back and empower communities the way Madiba did.

“Our goal is to do more of ploughing back through empowering our communities and through education and other programmes, especially for young people. We are indeed doing what we can with what we have. Therefore we call on the applicants to apply and when they are identified they must ensure that they do not take the opportunity for granted. They must be the change they want to see in our society,” she said.

A proof of learner registration, previous year academic results and a certified copy of the applicant’s identity document not older than six months were some of the required documents for interested candidates. All documents to be emailed to unathis@abavelelifunerals.co.za or contact 082-554 5620. Applications close on August 15.