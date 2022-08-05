Capitec Bank offline, millions without online banking services

About 16.7-million people were without online banking on Friday morning as Capitec Bank continued to struggle to get back online.

At 8am on Friday the bank confirmed it continued to experience infrastructure problems with its central servers which support its banking channels.

The issue started on Thursday morning and affected the bank’s app, internet banking and unstructured supplementary services data (USSD) services.

“We realise this is a terrible experience for our clients and apologise for the inconvenience if you have tried to make use of our banking app, USSD and internet banking in the past 24 hours,” the bank said.

“We are absolutely committed to resolving this as soon as possible and have a team of technology experts correcting the problem. Clients can continue to make use of card payments and ATMs.”

Capitec clients were unimpressed. Many took to Twitter to complain their bank accounts had reflected “insufficient funds”.

Some took it further to say they would close their accounts as soon as it is back online.

TimesLIVE

By Alex Patrick