GALLERY: Heartbreaking memorial for five TVET staff killed in accident

Condolence messages have poured in from across the country after the sudden death of five Ikhala TVET College employees who were involved in a car accident between Aliwal North and Jamestown last week.

Senior exam officer Monwabisi Siwa, secretary to the deputy principal academic services Christina Tingashe-Caba, intern in the office of the principal Melisizwe Manzi, corporate services intern Bukelwa Baleka and Ezibeleni engineering campus intern Yandiswa Cwayi all lost their lives when the vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on the N6 road near the Floukraal turn-off on Wednesday morning.

Scores of mourners filled the His Grace Tabernacle Church on Thursday to remember the institution’s “colleagues of excellence” in a memorial service. Full story in The Rep today.